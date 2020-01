BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – It’s here!

The last LSU football hype video is all you need to watch today.

As Booger McFarland said on Twitter, “Nothing else needs to be said.”

Hype video for tonight’s NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. What many don’t know is @LSUfootball’s head coach @Coach_EdOrgeron was my defensive line coach and early mentor at University of Miami 🙌🏾

He taught me a lot – lessons that I’d finally understand years later as a man. #LetsGeaux pic.twitter.com/17TUioC8wK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 13, 2020

