Ed Orgeron talks Bama loss, QB situation moving forward

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron spoke with media Monday about the team’s 55-17 loss against Alabama on Saturday and what’s next for the LSU Tigers Football program.

The Tigers travel to Gainesville, Florida on Saturday to face the Florida Gators in a game that was rescheduled from its original October 17th date because of a COVID outbreak within the Gators’ football program.

When the Tigers take the field Saturday, Orgeron says that there is a chance that Freshman QB Max Johnson could be under center in his first-career start.

“That’s something we’re going to give consideration for this week,” says Orgeron.

In limited action this season, Max Johnson has 395 passing yards and 2 touchdowns and has shown the ability to escape collapsed pockets and scramble for positive yardage.

Against Alabama, Johnson was 11 for 17 passing for 110 yards and 0 touchdowns and was only sacked once.

“I thought he looked his best against Alabama. I thought he was crisp. I thought he went through his progression well. His ball came out very well, threw very catchable balls. He can scramble, run. I think he’s tough. He’s a hard worker. So is TJ I think both of those guys are very similar. I thought Max played his best game,” says Orgeron.

Defensively, the LSU secondary will be tasked with stopping one of the top passing attacks in the SEC with QB Kyle Trask and his top target in Tight End Kyle Pitts.

That combo has hooked up for 641 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 5 games that Pitts has played this season.

As for Trask, he is second in the nation in passing yards with 3,243 and first in passing touchdowns with 38.

“We got to know where that tight end is, for sure. He gave us fits last year. Great player. Kyle Trask is an outstanding quarterback. I think he has 38 touchdowns, three interceptions. Tough, can run the football. Got a great offensive line. A lot of speed. We’re just getting started on Florida. But obviously, we worked on Florida this summer. We had time to game plan on Florida, then the game got canceled. I think we’re a little bit ahead. We’re looking at the last five games, marrying those two game plans. Today is only the beginning.”

LSU and Florida kickoff at 6 p.m. on Saturday.