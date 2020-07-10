Former LSU quarterback continuing to bring attention to poverty and hunger through partnership

LSU

by: Michael Scheidt

NCAA college football player, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason Szenes)

ATHENS, OHIO (BRPROUD) – Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is continuing to do good things.

The Heisman Trophy Winner brought attention to the Athens County Food Pantry during his speech in December.

Burrow is continuing to help the town where he grew up through a partnership.

Joe Burrow tweeted about that partnership below:

Burrow was drafted first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.

