Gov. Edwards to address LSU board on vote to rename Middleton Library

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Governor John Bel Edwards will address the Louisiana State University Board of Supervisors Friday about renaming the Middleton Library.

According to the Office of the Governor, the LSU Board of Supervisors meeting will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 19.

Gov. Edwards issued a statement on Friday, June 12, supporting the student-led effort to rename Middleton Library on the campus of Louisiana State University.

The library is currently named for a former LSU president who supported racial segregation and LSU announced earlier this month that it will begin the process of renaming the building.

