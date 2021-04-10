K9 cadaver dog alerts “twice in the same area on the river,” search for missing LSU student to begin again on Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The massive search and rescue effort continues for Kori Gauthier.

The search for the missing LSU student will continue in the morning.

LSU is providing the latest information on how the search is going:

Search efforts are continuing in a targeted area of the Mississippi River throughout the weekend for missing LSU student Kori Gauthier. On Saturday, a K9 cadaver dog with Mercy Search & Rescue alerted twice in the same area on the river, which is 85-90 feet deep with conditions that were unsafe to deploy divers. On Sunday, April 11, Mounted Patrol will be searching the levee in both directions from Farr Park, while EBRSO, LDWF, LSUPD and BRPD will continue boat searches, including with the latest available sonar technology. At this time, based on evidence collected during the investigation thus far, law enforcement officials suspect that no criminal activity or foul play took place. Officials continue to keep in close contact with Kori’s parents to keep them updated on any developments. We ask everyone to respect their privacy during this time and to keep them in your thoughts.

The LSU Police have a command center in place and if you have any information that could help investigators, please call 225-578-0807.