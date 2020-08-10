LSU AD issues statement on future of fall football season

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Athletics director Scott Woodward released a statement on the SEC’s progress with the 2020 season.

“We remain steadfast in our approach in the Southeastern Conference, taking all the available time to gather as much information as possible in order to make informed decisions. We are united in our process and our focus on the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. The recent flood of reports surrounding college athletics does not alter that approach. As we have said since the beginning, we are patiently working through each and every variable following the direction of our Return to Safety and Medical Guidance Task Force. I believe our student-athletes want to play. We owe it to them to make every effort to do so safely.”

