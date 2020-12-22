LSU and Pelini Agree to mutually part ways

ATLANTA – DECEMBER 01: Defensive Coordinator Bo Pelini of the Louisiana State University Tigers reacts to a play against the University of Tennessee Volunteersin the SEC Championship game on December 1, 2007 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU and defensive coordinator Bo Pelini have agreed to mutually part ways.

LSU and Pelini agreed to a financial settlement to end Pelini’s employment agreement with the University. As part of the agreement, Pelini will accept a one-time payment in lieu of the liquidated damages detailed in his contract.

“While this year has been challenging in many ways, the decision to return to LSU – a place that I love with many wonderful memories – is something that I’m thankful for. However, after meeting with Coach O and discussing the future of the program, we have mutually decided that it’s best we part ways,” Pelini said. “I wish nothing but success for LSU, Coach O and the players that I thoroughly enjoyed coaching and getting to know this year. I was proud of how hard our team competed down stretch, the way our young guys stepped up and were developing and the overall direction we were headed.

“I am grateful to call Coach O a friend and I am thankful for the opportunity to come back to LSU, but I have decided to move on in my coaching career. I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Coach O, the staff, the players and the entire LSU community. I will be pulling for the Tigers wherever my next stop may be.”

LSU wrapped up the 2020 season on Saturday with a 53-48 win over Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium to finish 5-5 overall.

