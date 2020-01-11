LSU arrives in New Orleans for CFP National Championship

LSU

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLA) – The LSU Tigers arrived Friday evening in New Orleans ahead of their National Championship Game on Monday night.

While Saturday will be Media Day for the players, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron talked about what makes his journey with this team special in the leadup to this weekend.

“I know what it means to the community, but when I saw the teams (before this one, on TV) play in big games, I knew I’d be a part of it,” said Orgeron.

