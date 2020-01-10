LSU coach Orgeron’s success fueling Cajun pride on the bayou

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU coach Ed Orgeron celebrates after the team’s win over Georgia in an NCAA college football game for the Southeastern Conference championship, in Atlanta. Top-ranked LSU has the SEC’s coach of the year in Ed Orgeron, as The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team was announced Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)

LAROSE, La. (AP) – Cajun pride is surging in the south Louisiana communities where LSU coach Ed Orgeron grew up along the bayou Lafourche.

Top-ranked LSU is looking to close out arguably the greatest season in program history with a victory over No. 3 Clemson on Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship in New Orleans.

Orgeron won a state high championship at South Lafourche High School. His mother Cornelia “Coco” Orgeron still lives on the property where he was raised.

Childhood friends say Orgeron has remained true to his heritage and is virtually the same person they knew growing up.

