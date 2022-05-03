SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – LSU fans in Northwestern Louisiana got a chance to meet the Tigers’ newest head coaches at Walk-Ons in Shreveport this evening, as the Tiger Athletic Foundation Coaches Caravan arrived in Shreveport.



New Head Football Coach Brian Kelly and new Head Men’s Basketball Coach Matt McMahon met with Tiger faithful at the popular Louisiana chain restaurant, answering questions from the media and fans alike. With plenty of Northwestern Louisiana talent, Coach Kelly made it a point to keep this area of the state as one of his top priorities.

“It was important that we hired coaches that were familiar with the state of Louisiana,” said Coach Kelly. “Joe Sloan was in Ruston, at Louisiana Tech for a number of years, and he knows this North part of the state really, really well. That’s extremely helpful. To have a number of guys that have recruited the state of Louisiana, that was a charge that I needed to make sure we have those coaches. So we’ve hit the ground running.”

While Coach Kelly has been busy recruiting the area, Coach McMahon has had a different challenge in his short time in charge of the basketball program.

“It’s tough taking over a program that had zero players on the roster,” said Coach McMahon. “Needing to build a team. You can’t do that over night. That takes time. We’ve been able through the transfer portal add some really good players that will fit the culture here. Just last week signing two of the top 50 players in the country.”



The TAF Coaches Caravan carries on tomorrow in Lafayette, with stops in Covington and Metairie also on the schedule.