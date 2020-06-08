LSU football postpones voluntary workouts

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

BATON ROUGE, LA – Due to tropical storm Cristobal making landfall over SE Louisiana Sunday evening, LSU football has decided to postpone voluntary workouts that were scheduled to start June 8th.

LSU will begin voluntary workouts on Tuesday, June 9th.

The Southeastern Conference announced in May that team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether voluntary or required, are suspended through June 7.

The SEC also released that camps and coaches clinics held by SEC schools are suspended through July 31.

LSU’s football team has not been able to practice on campus facilities since March, due to COVID-19.

