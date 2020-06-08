LSU football postpones voluntary workouts

BATON ROUGE, LA – Due to tropical storm Cristobal making landfall over SE Louisiana Sunday evening, LSU football has decided to postpone voluntary workouts that were scheduled to start June 8th.

LSU will begin voluntary workouts on Tuesday, June 9th.

Due to Tropical Storm Cristobal, the LSU campus will be closed on Monday, June 8. All remote and online classes will still be held as planned.

Full message: https://t.co/5l3rEnHx2e — LSU (@LSU) June 7, 2020

The Southeastern Conference announced in May that team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether voluntary or required, are suspended through June 7.

Based on this decision today by the NCAA and today's earlier announcement by the @SEC, voluntary in-person activities may resume on SEC campuses, at the discretion of each university, beginning June 8 for ALL sports (previously only FB, MBKB & WBKB). https://t.co/0qiQqrUkme — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 22, 2020

The SEC also released that camps and coaches clinics held by SEC schools are suspended through July 31.

LSU’s football team has not been able to practice on campus facilities since March, due to COVID-19.