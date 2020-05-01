LSU Manship School to host virtual event series; conversations on racial inequity & COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication say they have partnered with the Louisiana Budget Project to host a discussion with public policy experts and advocates on the centrality of structural racism resulting in this alarming reality.

According to LSU, the virtual series is to address the disproportionate COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death rates of African Americans. The event will take place Wednesday, May 13 at 3:30 p.m.

The third installment of the Reilly Center’s Communications & COVID-19 virtual event series, An Unequal Relationship: Race and COVID-19, will investigate the racial disparities accompanying the COVID-19 outbreak. Louisiana Budget Project’s Director of Public Affairs and Outreach Davante Lewis will lead the conversation. The complete list of panelists features:

Davante Lewis, Director of Public Affairs and Outreach, Louisiana Budget Project, Moderator

Jarvis DeBerry, Former Deputy Opinions Editor, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Rebekah Gee, M.D., MPH, CEO Health Care Services, LSU Health

Denese Shervington M.D., MPH, Humanistic Integrative Psychiatry, President and CEO, Institute of Women and Ethnic Studies, UNO Research and Technology Foundation, Inc.

Jenny Sullivan, Director of Housing and Health Integration, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

Jhacova Williams, Ph.D., Economist for Economic Policy Institute’s Program on Race, Ethnicity, and the Economy (PREE)

Registration for An Unequal Relationship: Race and COVID-19 and each of the events in the Communications & COVID-19 series can be found here. Registrants will receive a Zoom meeting link and information on how to join. The events will also be recorded and uploaded to the Manship School’s YouTube channel.

