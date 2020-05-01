LSU plans phased return to campus aimed at beginning May 18

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Louisiana State University Chief Financial Officer Dan Laydell announced Thursday that the phased plan to return on campus is aimed for May 18.

Find the plan here Phase 1 Outline.

Read the full letter below:

“Dear Faculty and Staff,

While we are still working through all the details, we are planning to conduct a phased return to campus for employees beginning May 18 – assuming there are no setbacks and the Governor modifies his stay-at-home order on May 11 as anticipated. Below is a link to an outline of Phase 1. I wanted you to have an advance look at what it includes, so you can be thinking about how it will affect you and your department.

This phased approach has been developed by the EOC in conjunction with our leadership team, and safety will remain our primary guide. It will be deliberate and thoughtful, and will take place gradually over the coming weeks and months. In the meantime, we’ll continue to monitor the health of our community as well as broader trends throughout the state and will be prepared to modify our approach, including reversing course, if necessary. We’ll communicate additional phases at the appropriate time.

As we begin planning our return, it’s important to remember that we still have a long way to go in our fight against COVID-19. This battle is not over, even though things are beginning to trend in a positive direction. We must still adhere to CDC guidelines, such as washing hands often, practicing physical distancing, and wearing face coverings. And it is critical that if you feel sick, you should NOT come to work.

Later today, the EOC will send specific instructions to deans and department heads on how to determine who can begin coming back to campus. Please know that your safety is of the utmost importance to us, and we will keep that top of mind when making these decisions. We appreciate all your efforts to keep LSU operating during this time.

Thank you,

Dan Layzell

Executive Vice President & CFO”