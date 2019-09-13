LSU Police investigating overnight shooting near campus

The LSU Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Nicholson Dr. near the campus overnight.

The shooting happened early on Friday morning and students are waking up this morning to an emergency alert stating that the shooting victim was not an LSU student.

LSU has put out this message on their website:

Update: LSUPD has worked the scene, victim is not an LSU student, PD is still investigating but campus is operating under normal conditions.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.