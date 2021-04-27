LSU Presidential Search Committee will invite three candidates to visit the campus

BATON ROUGE, La. – After three national championships as a head coach, two as a player, and one as an assistant coach, Kim Mulkey is coming home. Mulkey, the most successful player-turned-coach in college basketball history, has been named head coach of the LSU women's basketball team, Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced on Sunday. A native of Tickfaw, La., Mulkey comes to Baton Rouge as the most accomplished head coaching hire in LSU history. She returns to Louisiana as a six-time national champion and nine-time Hall of Famer who is set for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May. "Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home," said Woodward. "Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life – in the classroom, on the court, and in the community – is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU." Mulkey will be introduced at a press conference on Monday at 5 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Fans are invited to attend her introductory press conference. Mulkey, who also won an Olympic Gold Medal in 1984, is the only person in college basketball history – men's or women's – to win national championships as a head coach, assistant coach and a player. She's one of just three coaches (Bobby Knight and Dean Smith) in college basketball history to win national titles as a player and a coach. In taking over for the Tigers, Mulkey becomes the eighth head coach in LSU women's basketball history. Mulkey, who became the fastest coach in Division I history to reach 600 wins (needing only 700 games) in 2020, brings an overall head coaching mark of 632-104 to LSU. Her 600 wins in 700 games bettered the previous mark held by Adolph Rupp of Kentucky, who needed 704 games. In 21 years as the head coach at Baylor, Mulkey led the Lady Bears to four Final Fours, winning three national titles. Her teams reached the Elite Eight six times and the Sweet 16 on five other occasions. In all, she led Baylor to an NCAA Tournament appearance 19 times in 20 years. She led Baylor to the Women's NIT championship game in her third year in Waco. In conference play, Mulkey guided Baylor to a combined 23 Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles. A member of the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class, Mulkey built Baylor into a national power, as they became just the third program in NCAA history to have at least three national titles to its credit when the Lady Bears beat Notre Dame, 82-81, on April 7, 2019. Mulkey's other national championships at Baylor came in 2005 and 2012. Baylor's NCAA title in 2005 was the first for a women's sport in school history, and in 2012, she directed her team to the first 40-0 mark in NCAA history, capped off by a victory over Notre Dame in the championship game.

Mulkey has been named National Coach of the Year eight times from various entities, and she was selected as the Big 12 Coach of the Year eight times. She's taken home the New York Athletic Club's Winged Foot Award after each national championship as a head coach.