LSU Ranked #6 in Preseason Coaches Poll

When LSU opens the 2019 season against Georgia Southern on August 31 they will do so as the No. 6 ranked team in the nation as the preseason Amway/USA Today Coaches poll was announced on Thursday.

LSU, which is coming off a 10-3 mark and a Fiesta Bowl win in 2018, is ranked in Amway/USA Today Preseason Top 25 for the 19th straight year, a streak that dates back to the 2001 season. A year ago, LSU entered the season ranked No. 23 in the Coaches Poll.

The No. 6 preseason ranking in the Coaches Poll is the highest for the Tigers since 2016 when LSU opened the year ranked No. 6.

LSU will face five teams currently ranked in the preseason Coaches Poll, including three that are in the Top 10. LSU travels to face No. 2 Alabama and No. 10 Texas, while the Tigers host No. 8 Florida, No. 11 Texas A&M and No. 16 Auburn.

In addition, LSU will face three teams that received votes in the Top 25 including Mississippi State (No. 28 with 111 votes), Utah State (No. 35 with 32 votes) and Ole Miss (No. 55 with 1 vote).

2019 Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Points

1, Clemson (59), 1619

2, Alabama (6), 1566

3, Georgia, 1447

4, Oklahoma, 1415

5, Ohio State, 1368

6, LSU, 1218

7, Michigan, 1155

8, Florida, 1103

9, Notre Dame, 1100

10, Texas, 1038

11, Texas A&M, 893

12, Washington, 834

13, Oregon, 787

14, Penn State, 699

15, Utah, 642

16, Auburn, 606

17, Wisconsin, 436

17, UCF, 436

19, Iowa, 343

20, Michigan State, 313

21, Washington State, 274

22, Syracuse, 227

23, Stanford, 200

24, Iowa State, 169

25, Northwestern, 161

Others Receiving Votes

Nebraska 152; Boise State 118; Mississippi State 111; Miami 94; Army 91; Kentucky 79; Virginia Tech 64; Texas Christian 63; Southern California 47; Utah State 32; Fresno State 32; Virginia 30; Cincinnati 25; West Virginia 24; Memphis 24; Oklahoma State 20; South Carolina 15; NC State 12; Duke 10; Boston College 5; Florida State 4; Baylor 4; Appalachian State 4; North Texas 3; Houston 3; UCLA 2; Temple 2; Arizona State 2; Troy 1; Tennessee 1; Mississippi 1; Minnesota 1.

