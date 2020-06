BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — LSU has faced a ton of backlash after their response to a video that was uploaded to social media by a student who is expected to join their student body in the fall.

LSU has since issued a new statement after meeting with student leaders.

Check out the tweets below:

Today, we met with Black student leaders to pledge again that LSU will investigate and take action against all acts of racism, hostility, harassment and intimidation by students under our code of conduct. We will hold violators accountable. (2/4) — LSU (@LSU) June 9, 2020