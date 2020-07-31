LSU shows off new splash shield on helmet

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The coronavirus is forcing people to make changes and LSU Football is no different.

LSU Football Equipment made this post on their Twitter page:

Adapt. Adjust. Splash shields ready to go. pic.twitter.com/v0SW1xXA4m — LSU Football Equip (@LSUFBEquipment) July 31, 2020

LSU is scheduled to start their season at home against Ole Miss on September 26.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.