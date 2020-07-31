The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
LSU shows off new splash shield on helmet

LSU

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

LSU Football Equip
@LSUFBEquipment

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The coronavirus is forcing people to make changes and LSU Football is no different.

LSU Football Equipment made this post on their Twitter page:

LSU is scheduled to start their season at home against Ole Miss on September 26.

