LSU tailgating hits the mark on game day

A sea of purple and gold woke the LSU Tigers right up for their first game of the college football season.

“It’s just 100% southern tradition out here. There’s no other place like it,” LSU fan, Chrissy Howze, said.

Wearing the numbers of their favorite players and lining up to see the Tiger Band, fans say they came to have a good time. Howze says shes been tailing for “a long time.”

“We’ve grown up coming out here and enjoying it. We love LSU football,” Howze said.

Howze has been bringing her kids to tailgate for over 10 years. This year she says she has a special reason to come. Her daughter Anna is a cheerleader for LSU. Howze says she loves being able able to cheer for her.

“We come out and we support the team. [We show] southern hospitality.

Other fans like Barbara are introducing this tradition to her little ones.

“This is the first time bringing the grand kids. I love to come because of the atmosphere,” Barbara said.

She says she grew up watching the games and now shes ready to introduce the love she has for the Tigers to young family members.

“It’s just a fun environment. [It’s] the gumbo pot of Louisiana, there’s nothing like it,” she said.

Overall, whether you’ve been coming out to Tiger Stadium for years or just now starting to come, everyone has one thing in common. They loved saying ‘Geaux Tigers.’