NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers reacts to a touchdown during the first half against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – As CBS Sports first reported, sources confirm LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will opt out of the 2020 college football season. Chase will become the third Tiger to opt out. Defensive back Kary Vincent, Jr., and defensive end Neil Ferrell also opted out.

Chase won the Biletnikoff award in 2019 for the nation’s best wide receiver, after totaling 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.