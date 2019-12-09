LSU’s Joe Burrow named Heisman Trophy finalist

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass against Georgia during an NCAA college football game for the Southeastern Conference championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

NEW YORK, NY (WVLA) – The Athens, Ohio native who transferred to LSU for a chance to play will soon head to New York City as Louisiana’s adopted son and one of college football’s best.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is officially a finalist for the @HeismanTrophy.



🔗 https://t.co/fceC7MLGuH pic.twitter.com/c4e0IfEgCG — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 9, 2019

Joe Burrow was officially named a Heisman Trophy finalist Monday evening. The senior quarterback has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns this fall while leading LSU (13-0) to the SEC Championship and number one ranking in the college football playoff.

Live From New York… It's Broadway Joe



📍 Times Square pic.twitter.com/prTbgHi3UX — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 9, 2019

Ohio State’s duo of quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young will join Burrow in New York. Jalen Hurts from Oklahoma will join them as well. The Heisman Trophy presentation begins Saturday night at 7:00 central time.

The LA Geaux Nation crew will begin reports from New York Thursday night and will have a special broadcast before the presentation on both FOX 44 and NBC Local 33.

LSU has just one Heisman Trophy winner in its storied history with tailback Billy Cannon taking the nation’s most outstanding player award following the 1959 season.

