National champion LSU Tigers are going to Washington

LSU safety Grant Delpit holds the trophy as quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and linebacker Patrick Queen look on after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – The celebration continues for the LSU football team.

The team is flying to Washington D.C. on Thursday, January 16.

After arriving, the team is taking part in a party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.CT.

The following day, the Tigers are scheduled to meet area alum at the Kennedy Center and visit the White House.

LSU is returning to Baton Rouge on Friday night.

