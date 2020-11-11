Orgeron on QB Myles Brennan” it does’t look like he’s going to be back unless some miraculous thing happens”

BATON ROUGE, La. – During his weekly SEC Teleconference Wednesday, LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron says that is doesn’t look like QB Myles Brennan will play the rest of the season as he recovers from an abdominal/hip injury.

“We’re looking at the injury and we’re looking to see if he come back to rehab or if the best thing would be to go ahead and go through an operation that would help him out. We haven’t made a final decision but it does’t look like he’s going to be back unless some miraculous thing happens,” says Orgeron.

To hear more about Brennan’s injury, click the link above.