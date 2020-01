President Donald Trump speaks during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – President Donald Trump will be attending the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers on Monday, January 13 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 P.M.

