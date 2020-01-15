Report: Panthers tab LSU’s Brady as offensive coordinator

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms to make LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady their new offensive coordinator.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Panthers have not confirmed the move.

Brady worked closely with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the Tigers to a win over Clemson in the national championship game. Brady is the first significant hire for new Panthers coach Matt Rhule.

The 30-year-old Brady becomes the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL. Under Brady, LSU led the nation in points scored and yards passing while going 15-0 on the season.

