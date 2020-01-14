Terrace Marshall Jr. following in great uncle’s (Joe Delaney) footsteps

Former Parkway coach Neil May said, “6’4 4.4 forty yard dash amazing hands awesome kids awesome parents just the whole package.”

Former Parkway coach David feaster said, “he could stick his arms out and catch the ball way out here or way down here you didnt have to throw the pefect pass to him and so he’s got a lot of ability and its fun watching him now.”

Terrace Marshall Jr. was the unanimous number one prospect out of Louisiana even after a season ending injury his senior year.

He was just that talented.

Now a sophomore at LSU and the third member of the Tigers record setting receiving corps.

Marshall is tied for 11th in the nation in receiving touchdowns even after having to miss three games from another ankle injury.

A talent much like his great uncle Joe Delaney.

Terrace’s mother Meoshia Brazzle said, “my uncle you know he drowned at an early age and they always said that you know we want his legacy to live on and I just feel like that my son is picking up where his great uncle left off.”

Delaney just 24 years old died trying to save children from drowning.

It was the summer following his second season in the NFL.

Delaney was a running back for the Kansas City Cheifs and in his short time in the league set the longest rushing attempt in 1981.

He was AFC Rookie of the Year, broke four franchise records that stood for more than 20 years and was selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

Brazzle said, “they’re identical and thats where Terrance gets hits humbleness his meakness he’s just like my uncle.”

Terrace marshall Sr said, “heart when just hearing about Joe Delaney they say he would give you the shirt off his back I mean you can describe Terrace the same way he would give you the shirt off his back but when he’s on the feild its hard you probably can’t hey its a different story. “

May said, “I think its pretty spot on close theres not telling what he could have done and I think Terrace is going to be the same way I look for Terrace to continue on with what hes doing and go to the NFL and do the same thing.”

With Marshall’s talent and the legacy of Joe Delaney the slogan “Meant to Be” was born in 2015 and has been the families trademark ever since.

Brazzle said, “his death it was meant to be we know god allowed it to happen and its for a reason we just know that it all ties in together and it all ties into meant to be.”

Terrace Sr said, “it’s been a roller coaster ride just going through the injuries and even the good times you know even the touchdowns you know just when you wrap everything up its been a joyous ride.”