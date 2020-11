BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 24: Terrace Marshall Jr. #6 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball for a touchdown after a catch as John Dixon #22 of the South Carolina Gamecocks defends during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Just one day after catching LSU Football’s lone touchdown in a 20-7 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, there are reports surfacing that LSU Wide Receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is opting out of the remainder of the season.

The news was first reported on Twitter by Jordy Culotta from 104.5 ESPN in Baton Rouge:

Hearing from sources Terrace Marshall is leaving the LSU Football team today. He will no longer play his Junior season. #LSU @OTB_ESPN — Jordy Culotta (@JordyCulotta) November 29, 2020

Marshall finished last night’s game with 10 receptions for 134 yards and 1 touchdown.

So far his junior season, he had 48 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns.