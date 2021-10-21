Undermanned LSU defense prepares for round two versus the Lane Train

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Six takeaways and one sack were the only positive takeaways LSU’s defense had against Ole Miss last year. The Rebels racked up 558 total yards of offense and dueled LSU until the last possession.

This season the Lane Train has the third-best total offense in the country and a Heisman hopeful in quarterback Matt Corral. LSU will face Ole miss without their All-American defensive backs Derek Stingley, Jr. and Eli Ricks, and an injured pass rush as well.

“The quarterback draws, and the quarterback runs and him just extending plays with his feet. He’s gonna fight, push to get to the goal line, whatever it takes. I believe, if he’s not the best player in the country, one of the best players in the country,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said.

The Tigers will not have one of the other best players in the country, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, to break records against the Rebels this season, but the Bayou Bengals tied their season-high in scoring with 49 points against Florida, who has a top 50 defense nationally.

“I don’t believe, when you go against Lane (Kiffin), that field goals are gonna help you much. Although we have the best field goal kickers, in my opinion, in the country, I think anytime that you get in scoring territory you’re going to have to go for it on fourth down, like we did last year, to score as many points as we can,” Orgeron added.

LSU takes on Ole Miss this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.