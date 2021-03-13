1 Pilots Upset in NAIA Opening Round by Jamestown

OMAHA, Ne (KMSS/KTAL) – Another highly successful season for LSUS Men’s Basketball comes to an end in the NAIA National Tournament. The Pilots have fallen in the Opening Round to the Jamestown Jimmies 87-75 in Omaha, Nebraska. Shreveport’s loss sets their final mark at 16-2 on the season.

Though the season ends in defeat, it was another brilliant season from Head Coach Kyle Blankenship and his Pilots. Shreveport won both the regular season and tournament titles in the RRAC. They also completed a second consecutive season without losing at The Dock.

HOW IT HAPPENED

FIRST HALF

The game started well for the Pilots as Jeff Boyd knocked down an early triple to get LSUS going. The Pilots ran up a 9-3 lead as Washington, Evans and Maddox picked up buckets. Shreveport further increased their lead to 7 at 12-5 with a Brennan Maddox three-pointer. The Jimmies would mount a 7-0 run to that a 16-14 lead at the 11:23 mark remaining in the first half. From there, everything went right for Jamestown as they knocked big shot after big shot from beyond the arc. Their defense gave the Pilots trouble and Shreveport trailed 38-30 at the half.

SECOND HALF

The Jimmies continued to knock down big threes any time LSUS would mount a significant comeback. The Jimmies ran the lead up to as much as 19 at one point. Akeem White was big for the Pilots throughout the game and in the second half as he battled Jamestowns bigs. White finished with 10 points on 5 of 11 shooting. Kadavion Evans did everything he could to will the Pilots back in the second half as he poured in a team-high 21 points on 10-19 shooting with no threes. Leondre Washington struggled from the field making just 2 of his 16 attempts. He would finish with 11 points. Shreveport eventually fell 87-75 despite their comeback efforts.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kadavion Evans – Evans has led the Pilots for the last two seasons and was their leader and leading scorer again today. His 21 points wasn’t enough but it showed his warrior mentality as he battled every minute. He added a pair of steals and one assist to go along with his 21 points. KD’s night ends with a loss but it was another stellar season for the RRAC Player of the Year.