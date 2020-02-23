Dock Dominance #6 LSU Shreveport beats down #8 LSUA

Story by: LSU Shreveport Sports Information

#6 LSU Shreveport continued their winning ways at home as they blasted #8 LSU Alexandria 110-80. The Pilots 30-point beat down is their 23rd win at home and their 17th win at The Dock this year. The Pilots are now 25-3 on the season and 14-2 in the RRAC. LSUS has now won 10 straight games since their loss to LSUA on the road.

Dock Dominance. Defensive Dominance. The Pilots used their defense to “Defend The Dock” in their dominant 110-80 victory. LSUS held the Generals to just 21% shooting in the opening 20 minutes of play. LSUA made only eight shots in the first half. The Pilots knocked down 19 of their 35 shots in the opening minutes of play to run up a 49-25 lead at halftime. The Pilots defense propelled them to the big halftime lead but offensively, Kadavion Evans and Jeff Boyd were the spark plugs in the first half. Evans put up 14 points in the opening half while Boyd made a pair of threes for eight points at the break.

LSUS continued to make a statement in the second half as they pushed the lead up to as much as 34 points. The Pilots would drop 61 points in the second half. Tra’Quan Knight supplied 19 of those 61 points in the final 20 minutes of play. The Pilots defense let up a bit in the second but their offense was too potent for LSUA to hang with and the Pilots finished off the 110-80 blowout victory. LSUS put together highlight reel plays (see below) in the final 8 minutes of the game.

Overall, the Pilots continued their effecient play scoring on 40 of their 69 attempts on the day, good for 58%. Shreveport made 12-25 threes led by Jeff Boyd who finished with four triples. The Pilots defense allowed LSUA to score on just 27 of 77 shots and make only eight of 33 triples. Shreveport outrebounded LSUA 50-36 and dominated them in the paint with 56 points.

Jeff Boyd, tonight’s Player of the Game, was tremendous for LSUS on both ends of the floor. Though some of his play doesn’t show up in the stats, he was absolute incredible on both ends tonight for the Pilots. Boyd finished with a season-high 21 points making eight of 13 shots and four of nine from three-point land. He added five rebounds, two assists and one block, though he altered many more shots.

Kadavion Evans (6-12) and Tra’Quan Knight (8-12) each finished with a team-high 23 points in the game. Gilbert Thomas turned in the game’s only double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Up Next: The Pilots will look for win number 24 in a row at The Dock on Thursday against Southwest.