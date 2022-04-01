By: Tanner Craft (LSU-Shreveport Athletics)

SHREVEPORT, La (LSU-Shreveport Athletics) – The No. 4 LSUS Baseball team (31-2, 18-1) won game one of the three-game series with Wiley College on Friday, 24-0, pushing their winning streak to 20 games. With the win, the Pilots move to 31-2 on the season and 18-1 in Red River Athletic Conference play. The Wildcats fall to 1-29-1 overall and 1-18 in conference play with the loss.

The Pilots wasted no time jumping out to a lead as they scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The first run came around to score on an Austin McNicholas single, followed by a two-run homer by Zyon Avery. They would then score three more runs in the second on a two-run double by Ryan Major and a RBI single by Julian Flores.

After going scoreless in the third, the Pilots would score 18 runs in the final three innings, stretching their lead to 24-0. The final exclamation mark in the game came in the sixth when Jaylin Turner connected on his third homer of the season – a grand slam to push the lead to the eventual final score of 24-0.

The Pilots turned to their Friday night starter Bobby Vath, and he once again delivered another scoreless performance. He went five innings, gave up five hits, walked three, and struck out eight. Blaine Hardy and Lance Koch combined to close out the final two innings, giving the Pilots their 31st win on the season.

The Pilots will conclude the series with the Wildcats on Saturday, April 2nd with a double-header beginning at noon. Saturday will also be Senior Day as the Pilots look to continue the nation’s second longest winning streak.

