LSU-Shreveport Men’s Soccer drops season opener

By: LSU-Shreveport Athletics

MCKENZIE, TN (LSU-Shreveport Athletics) – The LSUS Men’s Soccer team (0-1-0) fell short in their season opening match on the road against No. 10 Bethel. The Pilots fell by a final score of 4-1 to fall to 0-1-0 on the young season.

Both teams went back and forth on the offensive end during the early stages of the match, but it was the Pilots who took the early 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. Abdoul Karim Pare was able to capitalize on a nice through ball off the foot of Julius Williams to score the first goal of the season for the Pilots.

The Wildcats from Bethel responded with a goal of their own in the 32nd minute, tying the match up at one goal apiece. Both teams notched five total shots in the first half, but were only able to find the back of the net once, making it 1-1 going into halftime.

Three Bethel goals in the 50th, 60th, and 80th minute propelled them to a three goal second half lead. The Pilots were able to get seven shots up in the second half but could not sneak it past the keeper.

The Pilots will be back in action Saturday as they head to Batesville, Arkansas to take on Lyon College. The match will begin at 5 p.m. CT. Live stats and video will be available.