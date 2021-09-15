LSU-Shreveport mounts comeback win against Texas Wesleyan

By: LSU-Shreveport Athletics

SHREVEPORT, La (LSU-Shreveport Athletics) – The LSUS Men’s Soccer team (3-2) came all the way back from being down 2-0 with under 20 minutes left in the match, to defeat Texas Wesleyan University on a walk-off goal in overtime, 3-2. With the win, the Pilots improve to 3-2 on the season. With the loss, the Rams fall to 4-2-1.

“There was no denying that Texas Wesleyan came out of the gates with more energy than us,” said LSUS Head Coach Phillip Bohn. “We made a lot of little mistakes but the guys never stopped playing.”

The match started off evenly through the first ten minutes, as both teams were trying to find their rhythm on the offensive end. The Rams were able to break through for the first score of the match in the 12th minute after a nice through ball led to a one-on-one opportunity and a goal. Both teams would then play the rest of the half all square. The Pilots finished the first half with three shot attempts but could not find the back of the net as the Rams would take a 1-0 lead going into halftime.

In the second half, the Rams were able to stretch their lead to 2-0 after a penalty inside the box led to a penalty kick opportunity. After the Rams capitalized on the penalty kick, the Pilots found themselves trailing by two. As time passed the Pilots were consistently able to find themselves with opportunities around the net but could not seem to take the lid off.

Finally, in the 81st minute, Abdoul Karim Pare broke through after finding himself just feet away from a goal after a nice pass from Scott Neil, who was credited for the assist. The goal cut the Pilot deficit to just one and kept them very much in the match. Nine minutes later it was Karim Pare again who scored with 24 seconds left to tie the match up and send it to overtime. Those were the second and third goals of the season for Karim Pare.

It did not take long for the Pilots to finish it off in overtime. In the 93rd minute, the Pilots were able to get out on a fastbreak with numbers in their favor. Guilherme Pereira sent a crosser to the right side of the pitch where Martin Veys was waiting. After making a move to shake off the goalkeeper, Veys calmly sent the ball to the back of the net to give the Pilots the 3-2 win.

“We got the first goal and you could see our guys gain a little bit of energy,” said Coach Bohn. “We got the second one with just seconds remaining and at that point the guys truly believed they were going to get the last one to win it. This was a prime example of finding a way to win. We did not play our best but we were able to beat a really good Texas Wesleyan team.”

The Pilots will be back in action on Sunday, September 19 as they welcome the University of Mobile to Shreveport. The match is set to begin at 11 a.m. CT. Live stats and video will be available.