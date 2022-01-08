LSU-Shreveport moves to 2-0 in RRAC play with road win at TAMUT

By: LSU-Shreveport Athletics

TEXARKANA, Tx (LSU-Shreveport Athletics) – The LSUS Women’s Basketball team (7-7, 2-0) went on the road to Texas and defeated Texas A&M Texarkana by a final score of 74-57. With the win, the Pilots move to 7-7 on the season and 2-0 in Red River Athletic Conference play. The Eagles fall to 2-9 on the season with the loss, and 0-2 in conference play.



The Pilots wasted no time jumping out to a sizable lead over the Eagles. They outscored the Eagles 15-9 in the first quarter behind 46 percent shooting from the field. The second quarter, however, was where the Pilots jumped ahead on the Eagles, as they shot an amazing 63 percent from the field and forced four Eagle turnovers to take a 39-21 lead into the halftime break.



The second half was more of the same from the Pilots as they again shot over 40 percent from the field in the third and 64 percent in the fourth to close out the victory over the Eagles. The Pilots were led by DeAuja Thompson who led all scorers with 25 points on 10-16 shooting. She also added five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block. Tatym Barnes joined Thomspon in double-figures as the junior finished with 14 points on 50 percent shooting from beyond the arc.



The Pilots will be back in action on Thursday, January 13th as they head to Hawkins, Texas for a matchup with conference foe Jarvis Christian. The game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. CT from the E.W. Rand Center.