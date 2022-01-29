By: Tanner Craft (LSU-Shreveport Athletics)

SHREVEPORT, La (LSU-Shreveport Athletics) – The LSUS Men’s Basketball team (14-6, 7-1) made it five wins in a row as they defeated Southwest at home by a final score of 108-88. With the win, the Pilots improve to 14-6 on the season and 7-1 in Red River Athletic Conference play. The Mustangs fall to 6-11 on the season with the loss, and 2-5 in conference play.

It was a high scoring battle from the tip in this game as both teams traded buckets for what felt like the entire first 20 minutes. The Mustangs shot 59 percent from the field in the first half while the Pilots shot 52 percent from the field. However, the Pilots were able to force 10 Mustang turnovers which helped them take a 55-50 lead into the halftime break.

The second half was more of the same from both offenses. Both teams once again shot over 50 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes with the Pilots shooting an even 50 percent from beyond the arc, which helped keep Southwest in the rearview as the game went along. The Pilots were able to hold on to the lead all game long undoubtedly due to the performance they had from the free throw line. The Pilots went 34-35 from the line en route to winning their seventh conference game of the season.

The Pilots were led by Leondre Washington who finished with 32 points 4-9 shooting from the field. Washington, however, notched a record-breaking night from the free line as he went a perfect 22-22 to tie the LSUS record for highest free throw percentage in a game. Royce Hunter and Akeem White each finished with 22 points in the game as White also finished with seven rebounds and Hunter six. Quentin Jones was the fourth Pilot to finish the night in double-figures as he finished with 15 points on 60 percent shooting.

The Pilots will be back in action on Thursday, February 3rd as they head south to Pineville, Louisiana for a matchup with conference foe Louisiana Christian. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT from H.O. West Fieldhouse on the campus of LCU.

