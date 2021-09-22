LSU-Shreveport soccer receiving NAIA Top 25 votes

By: LSU-Shreveport Athletics

SHREVEPORT, La (LSU-Shreveport Athletics) – The (RV) LSUS Men’s Soccer team (3-3) is receiving votes in the latest regular season NAIA Coaches’ Poll, announced by the NAIA on Wednesday. The Pilots received 18 votes in the latest installment of the rankings after a 3-3 start to the season.

Since the last rankings came out on September 15th, the Pilots have taken two good teams to overtime, winning one of those matches after being down 2-0 with just 20 minutes remaining. The Pilots found themselves down 2-0 against Texas Wesleyan with 20 minutes remaining in the match. Two goals within 10 minutes sent the game to overtime where the Pilots would eventually win the match. In their next match against No. 8 Mobile, the Pilots took the Rams to overtime in a very balanced matchup. The Rams eventually won the match, 2-1.

The Pilots will be back in action on Thursday, September 23 as they open up Red River Athletic Conference play against Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio, Texas. The match is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. CT.

2021 Rankings for LSUS

August 11 – N/A

September 8 – RV

September 15 – RV

September 22 – RV