LSU-Shreveport soccer receiving votes in NAIA top 25

By: LSU-Shreveport Athletics

SHREVEPORT, La (LSU-Shreveport Athletics) – The LSUS Men’s Soccer team (2-2) is receiving votes in the first regular season NAIA Coaches Poll, announced by the NAIA on Tuesday. The Pilots received 58 votes in the first installment of the rankings after a 2-2 start to the season.



The Pilots started the season off with a loss to No. 12 Bethel but quickly responded by winning their next two matches against No. 22 Lyon College and Southwestern Christian University (RV). They then dropped a match to Science and Arts of Oklahoma to even their record at 2-2.



Julius Williams leads all Pilots thus far in goals with two. He scored the game winner against Lyon College to propel the Pilots to their first win of the season, and then scored again in the Pilots’ 2-0 win over Southwestern Christian. Maurice Theart and Abdoul Karim Pare also have goals this season for the Pilots. Goalkeeper Louis Ownes has compiled a 2-1 record this season while in net, notching seven total saves.

The Pilots will be back in action on Wednesday, September 15 as they welcome Texas Wesleyan to Shreveport. The match is set to begin at 3 p.m. CT. Live stats and video will be available.