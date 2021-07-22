LSU-Shreveport’s Selway signs USPBL contract

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the second time this week, the LSU-Shreveport baseball team is sending a player to the professional ranks.



Pitcher Sebastian Selway has reached an agreement with the Utica Unicorns of the United Shore Professional Baseball League, a four-team independent league based out of Michigan.

Selway was named a First-Team All-Red River Athletic Conference performer on the mound for the Pilots in 2021. His play was instrumental in the team reaching the 2021 NAIA National Tournament, as he was named MVP of the League Tournament.



The San Jose, California native made ten appearances in his final season in Shreveport, posting a 6-3 record with a .371 ERA.

The USPBL is in its fifth year of existence. The Unicorns are the most successful franchise in league history, winning three of the organization’s five championships.