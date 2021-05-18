LSUS addresses concerns about mold in Science building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State University-Shreveport is addressing concerns about mold being in one of the buildings on its campus.

Chancellor Larry Clark along with almost 200 staff members came together over Zoom to answer questions and quell concerns Tuesday. The meeting also served as a way to learn about the scientific aspect of the fungus.

Chancellor Clark says the Science building at LSUS has been closed, but not due to mold.

“The building was not closed because of mold but more effectively to address the building overall,” Chancellor Clark said during a Zoom conference Tuesday afternoon.

“To be transparent with you, faculty, and staff within 48 hours the reports were shared in their entirety with no reductions in full disclosure.”

Clark says multiple consultants have inspected the building and their findings released entirely. One of those consultants is mold expert Dr. Eric Brown from UCLA who traveled to LSUS to study the situation and took air samples.

“I saw personally in my relatively detailed investigation, less than 100 foot total in this entire large Science building area,” said Dr. Eric Brown, Doctorate of Public Health Industrial Hygiene UCLA.

During the campus-wide community meeting over Zoom, Dr. Brown ensured the staff their health was not in danger.

“There was never any elevated concentration of mold spores that would indicate a human health hazard. The inches of mold growth are not hazardous especially in a large building with an active HVAC system like you guys have,” said Dr. Brown.

He said there’s many types of mold and most people do not really understand how the fungus works. He said some may have misunderstood his original report.

“The square footage and amounts of fungal growth identified do not institute an imminent health hazard and I do not recommend the Science building to be closed to faculty and students. However the prior to and once remediation begins I recommend removing all nonessential personnel from the building due to logistics, general safety, and airflow considerations,” said Dr. Brown.

Chancellor Clark told his staff their safety was the top priority and the building will remain closed until the cleaning process is complete.

“We want to have a safe building. We wanted to make sure students, staff, and faculty know that they will be safe,” said Clark.

Dr. Brown will come back to LSUS for another inspection and Chancellor Clark said he will hold another campus wide meeting after those findings.