SHREVEPORT, La (LSU-Shreveport Athletics) – The No. 4 LSUS Baseball team (51-6) took down Loyola on Thursday to win the Shreveport Opening Round and clinch a spot in the NAIA World Series for the fifth time in program history. A 9-7 win moves the Pilots’ record to 51-6 on the season. Loyola closes their season with a 36-23 record.

Loyola jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first before adding two more in the fourth to go up 4-0 in this winner take all game. The Pilots got on the board in the bottom of the second when a Ryan Major single brought home Julian Flores. Austin McNicholas then scored the second run of the inning on a wild pitch to cut the Pilot deficit to two.

The game would stay 4-2 in favor of the Wolf Pack until a two-run homer by Allbry Major tied it up at four in the fourth inning. Both teams would trade runs in the fifth and the sixth to make it a 5-5 game going into the seventh. In the seventh, the Pilots took their first lead of the game when Allbry Major hit his second homer of the game, giving the Pilots a 7-5 lead.

The Wolf Pack would not quit, however. A two-run homer in the eighth tied the game back up at seven. The game would stay at 7-7 until the tenth inning. Brad White came on in the ninth in relief and went two solid innings to put the Pilots in a position to win the game. In the bottom of the tenth, the first two Pilots were retired, bringing up Flores. Flores was hit by a pitch bringing up the pinch-hitter Jaylin Turner. On the second pitch of the at-bat, Turner connected on a mammoth shot to right field that cleared the fence and gave the Pilots the 9-7, walk-off win.

The Pilots will now head to Lewiston for the fifth time in program history, and for the second year in a row. The World Series will kick off on Friday, May 27th from Lewiston, Idaho.