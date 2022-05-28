LEWISTON, Id (LSU-Shreveport Athletics) – The No. 4 LSUS Baseball team (52-6) battled the elements during a rainy day in Lewiston, and defeated the Bellevue Bruins, 8-4, to begin World Series play. The Pilots move to 52-6 on the season with the win. The Bruins fall to 48-12 on the season after the loss.

Both the Pilots and the Bruins were locked in a pitcher’s duel through the first three innings of play. Pilots’ starting pitcher Bobby Vath went the first three innings and only gave up one hit in the process. With the game tied at four in the top of the fourth, lightning was detected in the area causing a stoppage in play. The lightning delay would then turn into a five-hour delay.

At 6:00 p.m. local time in Idaho, the Pilots again took the field with Kevin Miranda on the mound. He inherited a runner on base when play resumed in the fourth, got a quick strikeout for the first out of the inning, and then gave up a two-run homer that gave Bellevue the lead. That was the last time the Bruins were able to get anything going against Miranda. He would go four innings in the game, only allowed three hits, and had six strikeouts. He was followed out of the bullpen by Brad White and Chase Guitreau.

The Pilots’ offense was able to get on the board and take the lead in the fifth inning. The inning started with a walk to Trevor Burkhart and a double by Austin McNicholas. Then with two on, Allbry Major connected on his ninth home run of the season, a moon shot that flew over the scoreboard in right-center, to give the Pilots the lead.

The Pilots would then get two more runs in the sixth on a McNicholas single that scored Burkhart and Zyon Avery. The Pilots would hold on to their 5-2 lead until the eighth inning, when Major again connected on a line drive homer that extended the lead to 8-2.

Bellevue would score two in the ninth to cut the deficit in half, but Guitreau was able to get the final out on a ground ball to Burkhart, securing the win for the Pilots. The Pilots will be back in action on Monday at 3 p.m. PDT against the winner of No. 1 Southeastern and No. 10 Georgia Gwinnett.

