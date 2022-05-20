SHREVEPORT, La (LSU-Shreveport Athletics) – After one of the biggest home runs in LSUS history off the bat of Jaylin Turner, the Pilots (51-6) will be heading to Lewiston, Idaho for the Avista NAIA World Series. The NAIA has released the World Series bracket and the Pilots will be the No. 4 seed in Lewiston, taking on the No. 5 seeded Bellevue Bruins on Friday, May 27th at 9:30 a.m. CT.

After dropping their opening game of the Opening Round to Loyola, the Pilots came all the way through the loser’s bracket to punch their ticket to the World Series for the fifth time in program history. They defeated USAO 10-2 in their first elimination game. They then defeated Lyon College on Wednesday morning to set up another battle with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday night. A 16-2 victory in that game set up a winner take all game on Thursday to see who would win the Shreveport Bracket. A hard-fought battle between the two squads would see the Pilots prevail in 10 innings.

The Avista NAIA World Series will begin on Friday, May 27th with the first game starting at 8:30 a.m. local time in Idaho.

