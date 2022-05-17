SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A five-run third inning was the difference on Tuesday. LSU-Shreveport stayed alive in the Shreveport Regional, defeating the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma 10-2 in an elimination game of the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round.

Austin McNicholas got the scoring started, crossing home on a throwing error from catcher Joey Pena which followed a past ball to put the Pilots up 1-0.

USAO answered with a run of their own in the first. Pena drove home Luis Pelayo on an RBI single. LSUS left fielder Ryan Major threw out Pena as he tried to stretch the hit to a double.

Scoring ceased until the third. The Pilots scored their second run of the night on a bases loaded balk, before Allbry Major drove in his first of two RBI with a sacrifice fly. Julian Flores closed out the five-run third with a two-run home run to left field to give LSUS a 6-1 lead after three.

USAO would score it’s final run of the night in the fourth on a solo home run from Gage Gaunt.

Three Pilot runs in the sixth, and one run in the seventh would close scoring for the evening.

Kevin Miranda picked up the victory, allowing two runs on six hits. He struck out five USAO batters.

Austin McNicholas, Allbry Major, and Julian Flores each drove in a pair of runs for the Pilots. McNicholas was the lone Pilot with multiple hits.

LSUS will face Lyon College at 11:00 A.M. in an elimination game Wednesday morning. The winner of that game will face Loyola University New Orleans in the Shreveport Regional Championship. Game one of the championship series will take place at 2:30 on Wednesday. An if necessary, winner take all title game is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Thursday morning.