LEWISTON, Id (LSUS Athletics) – The No. 4 LSUS Baseball team (53-8) fought until the end but came up short in the Semifinals of the 2022 Avista NAIA World Series to Lewis-Clark State College. The Warriors defeated the Pilots by a final score of 5-1. The Pilots finish the season with a 53-8 record, the second most wins in program history.

The Pilots got a spectacular performance out of their starter Trent Sholders. Sholders went 5.1 innings, gave up three hits, and only one run. The run came in the fourth inning when a softly hit liner dropped in shallow right field, scoring the runner from second and giving the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

After a scoreless fifth and sixth from both teams, the Warriors added on to their lead in the seventh with three runs on three hits, including a two-run homer, to push their lead to 4-0. The Pilots answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning when Ryan Major tripled home Trevor Burkhart, cutting the deficit to three.

The Warriors added another run in the top of the ninth to push their lead to 5-1. The Pilots were not able to get anything going in the bottom half as they dropped only their eighth game of the season and finished as a National Semifinalist for the fourth time in program history.