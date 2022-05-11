SHREVEPORT, La (LSU-Shreveport) – LSUS Baseball Head Coach Brad Neffendorf has been named the Red River Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, announced by the conference office on Wednesday.

In just his third season leading the Pilots, Neffendorf has led his squad to the most wins the program has had since the 2019 team finished the season with a 47-13 record. This season, the Pilots currently hold a 47-5 record, the most regular season wins in program history, and the No. 3 ranking in the national poll. The Pilots also compiled a 31-2 record in RRAC play this season en route to clinching the seventh regular season championship in program history.

Along with the team performance this season, Neffendorf has also helped 15 Pilots receive the honor of All-Conference, awarded this past weekend during the RRAC Tournament. He has been instrumental in the development of so many players not only this season, but in the three seasons he has been in Shreveport. That development has resulted in shortstop Austin McNicholas being named the RRAC Player of the Year this season, starting pitcher Kevin Miranda being named the RRAC Pitcher of the Year, and starting pitcher Bobby Vath being named the RRAC Newcomer of the Year.

Neffendorf and his Pilots are waiting to see who will be coming to Shreveport for the 2022 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round. The Pilots, winners of the RRAC Regular Season, have clinched a bid into the Opening Round. Shreveport was also selected as one of the 10 host sites for the Opening Round, the third time LSUS has been named a host in program history.

The NAIA Baseball Selection Show will take place at 4 p.m. this Thursday on the Play NAIA Facebook page. The Opening Round will begin on Monday, May 16th.