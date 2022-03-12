By: Tanner Craft (LSUS Athletic Communications)

Alexandria, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LSUS Men’s Basketball team is heading back to Kansas City.

The Pilots battled all game long and ultimately defeated Science & Arts of Oklahoma on Saturday night, 76-71, to punch their ticket to Kansas City, Missouri for the Sweet 16.

This game was a hard fought, back and forth game all night between the Pilots and USAO. The first half saw the lead change hands six times while being tied five times in the process. The Pilots shot 44 percent from the field in the first half while the Drovers shot at a 43 percent clip. However, the Pilots were able to force five USAO turnovers to hold the lead for the majority of the half.

The Pilots would catch their stride late in the first half as they finished the first 20 minutes of action on a 13-0 run. The half came to a close with a bang as Kelvin Henry hit a three-pointer while falling out of bounds to beat the buzzer and give the Pilots a 40-33 lead at the half. Henry led all scorers with 15 points at the break.

The second half was once again a tightly contested one between the Pilots and the Drovers. The Pilots continued to shoot it well from the field, 44 percent, but really upped their defensive intensity as the game came down the final stretch. They held USAO to just 36 percent from the field in the second half and forced nine Drover turnovers.

The Pilots led by as many as 15 in the second half, but USAO did a nice job of fighting back. They were able to cut the Pilot lead to just three with 2:59 remaining. The Pilots then went 6-8 from the free throw line in the final 30 seconds of action to close out the victory and punch their ticket to the Sweet 16.

The Pilots were led by Kevin Norman, Kelvin Henry, and Royce Hunter who all came off the bench for the Pilots in this one. Norman finished with 18 points and added 13 rebounds to complete the double-double. Henry finished with 15 points on 5-8 shooting, and Hunter finished with 13 points on 40 percent shooting from the field.

The Pilots will be back in action on either Thursday, March 17th or Friday, March 18th against Oklahoma Wesleyan in the Sweet 16. Tip-off time is still to be determined but will take place from the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.