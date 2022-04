By: Tanner Craft (LSU-Shreveport Athletics)

SHREVEPORT, La (LSU-Shreveport Athletics) – The No. 4 LSUS Baseball team (33-2, 20-1) completed the sweep against Wiley College with two wins on Saturday. The Pilots won game of the day, 14-0, and then game two, 15-5. With the wins, the Pilots move to 33-2 on the season and 20-1 in Red River Athletic Conference play. The Wildcats fall to 1-31-1 overall and 1-20 in conference play with the loss