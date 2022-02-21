By: Tanner Craft (LSU-Shreveport Athletics)

TEXARKANA, Tx (LSU-Shreveport Athletics)- The No. 10 LSUS Baseball team (12-2, 2-1) bounced back nicely after dropping the second game of yesterday’s double-header against Texas A&M Texarkana. The Pilots, behind 17 hits, defeated the Eagles 15-5 to win the series. The Pilots now sit with an overall record of 12-2 and a RRAC record of 2-1. The Eagles move to 7-9 overall, and 1-2 in conference play.

The Pilots were in complete control of this one from the first pitch. They got on the board in the first inning when Austin McNicholas scored Carlos Pineyro after an error by the Eagle second baseman. They then added on in the second inning when Pineyro singled in Ryan Major and Zyon Avery singled in Zeke Maldonado and Trevor Burkart, giving the Pilots a 4-1 lead after two innings.

The Pilots would then score a run in each of the next four innings and would hold a 7-3 lead going into the seventh inning. Those four runs came courtesy of two RBI singles by Burkart, a McNicholas RBI double, and an Avery RBI single. In the seventh, the Pilots saw four more runs come across the plate starting with a JB Trees RBI single. Trees would later come around to score on a balk, followed by a double-steal that scored Pineyro, and a RBI double by Avery. Avery would continue his stellar day at the plate in the ninth inning when he connected on his third home run of the season, bringing three more runs across the plate. Avery finished the day 4-6 with that homer, a double, and drove in seven runs.

Trey Rugg (2-0) got the start for the Pilots and got his second win of the season. He went 4.1 innings, gave up two hits, and had two strikeouts. The Pilots then used five relievers to close out the win, only giving up six more hits in the process and striking out six more batters.

The Pilots will be back in action on Tuesday, February 22nd as they welcome Southwestern Assemblies of God for a mid-week showdown. First pitch will be at 2 p.m. CT from Pilot Field in Shreveport.

