SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The LSUS baseball team needed two wins on Wednesday to keep their season alive. They got them both.

In their first contest of the day, the Pilots faced Lyon College in an elimination game. Trailing 2-1 in the fourth, Catcher Josh Wunnenberg launched a two-run homer to give LSUS a 3-2 advantage after four.

The Scots answered with three runs of their own in the fifth to grab a 5-3 lead. LSUS answered with runs in the fifth and sixth before Allbry Major tied the game with an RBI single in the seventh to square things up at 6.

In the eighth, the Pilots broke the game open with an 8-run inning, highlighted by Zyon Avery’s three-run home run to put LSUS up 9-6. Ryan Sturgeon closed the door on the Scots, as the Pilots earned the win 14-6 to advance to the Regional Championship Series against Loyola New Orleans.

The Wolf Pack entered the contest needing one win to punch their ticket to the NAIA World Series. Through six, it appeared the game would be a pitcher’s duel throughout, with the Pilots leading 3-1 heading to the top of the seventh.

In the seventh, LSUS pushed ten runs across to break things open. Julian Flores put the game out of reach with a grand slam to left field before Jaylin Turner and Allbry Major hit home runs of their own to put the Pilots up 13-2 after seven.

A Jake Vesecky three-run home run in the top of the ninth closed the scoring, with the Pilots coming out on top 16-2. Wednesday’s results forces a winner take all matchup on Thursday for the Regional Championship and a berth in the NAIA World Series.

First pitch from Pilot Field is set for 11:00 A.M. The Pilots are seeking their fifth World Series appearance in program history.