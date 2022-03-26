By: Tanner Craft (LSU-Shreveport Athletics)

PINEVILLE, La (LSU-Shreveport Athletics) – The No. 4 LSUS Baseball team (30-2, 17-1) completed the sweep of Louisiana Christian with two wins on Saturday, pushing their winning streak to 19 games. With the wins, the Pilots move to 30-2 on the season and 17-1 in Red River Athletic Conference play. The Wildcats fall to 19-9 overall and 12-6 in conference play with the loss.

GAME ONE (W, 8-2)

It took a while for the Pilots to get the offense going in the first of Saturday’s double-header. They got on the board in the second inning when Carlos Pineyro drove in JB Trees. The Pilots then got another run in the third inning when Zyon Avery doubled home Austin McNicholas.

After a scoreless fourth, the Pilots put a five spot on the board in the fifth courtesy of six hits. Ryan Major brought home two with his first career home run, followed by RBI singles by Trees and Trevor Burkhart, and a double by Josh Wunnenberg. The eighth run of the game for the Pilots came in the sixth when Julian Flores brought home McNicholas.

The Pilots turned to Kevin Miranda in game two of the series and he did not disappoint. The nation’s leader in strikeouts punched out another 15 batters in six innings of work. He gave up only two runs and walked nobody. Ryan Sturgeon got the nod out of the bullpen in the seventh and tallied the final three outs to secure the victory.

GAME TWO (W, 11-7)

The Wildcats were first to score in the series finale as they scored one run in the first inning. The Pilots quickly answered with three runs of their own in the second. Allbry Major brought home a run with a single, followed by a fielder’s choice off the bat off Burkhart and single by Pineyro. Two more runs came across in the third for the Pilots courtesy of a Trees single and an Allbry Major double.

The Wildcats were able to score four runs in the sixth to take a 6-5 lead but the Pilots wasted no time regaining the lead for good with two runs in the seventh and four in the eighth.

The Pilots started the game with Alex Gonzalez on the mound and he delivered a solid three innings of work. It was pitching by committee after that for the Pilots as six more pitchers combined to close out the victory.

UP NEXT

The Pilots will be back in action on Friday, April 1st as they begin a three-game set with RRAC opponent Wiley College. First pitch will be at 6 p.m. CT from Pilot Field in Shreveport, Louisiana.

MORE INFORMATION

For more information and updates on LSUS Athletics please visit lsusathletics.com, ‘like’ us on Facebook at LSU Shreveport Athletics or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @lsus_athletics and @lsusathletics.